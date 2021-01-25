A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 44.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.92% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -100.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.13, the stock is 40.26% and 43.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.6 million and changing 11.25% at the moment leaves the stock 87.24% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 79.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.06.

The stock witnessed a 38.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.71%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $7.80B and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 320.92% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $520k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -80.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 93.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.00% while institutional investors hold 49.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.25M, and float is at 140.61M with Short Float at 31.10%. Institutions hold 29.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.08 million shares valued at $213.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.73% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.47 million shares valued at $105.1 million to account for 2.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 3.96 million shares representing 1.69% and valued at over $76.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $64.48 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campagna Jonathan Joseph, the company’s CFO, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Campagna Jonathan Joseph sold 56,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $31.44 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Ryans James (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $26.43 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Palihapitiya Chamath (Director) disposed off 1,800,000 shares at an average price of $24.67 for $44.41 million. The insider now directly holds 6,200,000 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).