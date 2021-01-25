Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) up 1.18% since start of the year

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.75 and a high of $99.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $92.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -630.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.00, the stock is 3.23% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.62 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. AMD registered 79.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.49.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.16%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $110.08B and $8.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 129.41 and Fwd P/E is 51.61. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.50% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $3.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.10% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

1,568 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), with 7.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 74.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 73.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.83 million shares valued at $7.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80.34 million shares valued at $6.59 billion to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 55.55 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $4.55 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 47.93 million with a market value of $3.93 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papermaster Mark D, the company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Papermaster Mark D sold 48,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $97.26 per share for a total of $4.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Su Lisa T (President & CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $92.89 per share for $13.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, SMITH DARLA M (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $92.76 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,177 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 116.92% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 14.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.79% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 62.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.