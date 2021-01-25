American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 0.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $30.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1442.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is -1.75% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.87 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 17.64% off its SMA200. AAL registered -45.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.47.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.13%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $9.58B and $24.62B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.91% and -49.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.11 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

658 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 45.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 509.05M, and float is at 503.51M with Short Float at 34.03%. Institutions hold 45.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.92 million shares valued at $650.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 49.18 million shares valued at $604.48 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.06 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $357.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 15.27 million with a market value of $187.65 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EMBLER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $19.33 per share for a total of $77312.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34969.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that CAHILL JOHN T (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.97 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, CAHILL JOHN T (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -33.63% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -14.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.21% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 141.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.