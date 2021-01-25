Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) makes 30.43% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is 13.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 11.77% and 35.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.25 million and changing 16.13% at the moment leaves the stock 106.04% off its SMA200. AMPE registered 142.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6087 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0220.

The stock witnessed a -21.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.03%, and is 30.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.88% over the week and 21.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 480.65% and -39.60% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), with 14.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 13.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.62M, and float is at 170.95M with Short Float at 12.69%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.0 million shares valued at $5.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.24% of the AMPE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.58 million shares valued at $1.51 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVA Family Office, LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $1.87 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $1.12 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -25.49% down over the past 12 months. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is -35.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.74% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.