Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) turns bearish with loss of -0.07 points

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is 148.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.06% off the consensus price target high of $1.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.06% higher than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 49.29% and 98.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.02 million and changing -6.51% at the moment leaves the stock 124.45% off its SMA200. XELA registered 144.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5520 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4628.

The stock witnessed a 138.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.06%, and is 32.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.69% over the week and 15.06% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $147.50M and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1019.65% and -16.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $325.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), with 96.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.39% while institutional investors hold 172.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.51M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 8.64%. Institutions hold 59.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 15.18 million shares valued at $5.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the XELA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.44 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 1.33 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.