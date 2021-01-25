FRSX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Now

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) is 123.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $11.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRSX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -73.9% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is 64.82% and 203.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.39 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 488.46% off its SMA200. FRSX registered 687.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 542.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.86.

The stock witnessed a 418.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 769.52%, and is 38.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.53% over the week and 25.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1880.48% and -18.63% from its 52-week high.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.20% this year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), with institutional investors hold 1.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.61M, and float is at 32.37M with Short Float at 13.12%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Psagot Investment House Ltd. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.52% of the FRSX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD with 0.33 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 24263.0 with a market value of $22266.0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -19.40% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 71.76% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.