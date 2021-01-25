Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) – The 62.45% Upside Potential Remains

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is 185.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTFT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.45% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.45% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is 28.19% and 75.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 154.40% off its SMA200. FTFT registered 556.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 120.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57.

The stock witnessed a 140.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.79%, and is -26.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 27.63% over the month.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $303.08M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 726.15% and -52.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), with 19.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.90% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.18M, and float is at 31.47M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 0.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 75280.0 shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the FTFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 64958.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 28665.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $62776.0, while Paloma Partners Management Co holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 26923.0 with a market value of $58961.0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) that is trading -17.33% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -96.23% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.