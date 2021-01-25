Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) down 0.00% since start of the year

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 2.30% and 19.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 6.22% at the moment leaves the stock 63.80% off its SMA200. GRNQ registered 274.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4071.

The stock witnessed a 49.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.57%, and is -12.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 20.35% over the month.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $114.31M and $3.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 876.19% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenpro Capital Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), with 42.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.88% while institutional investors hold 7.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.18M, and float is at 16.65M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 2.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $1.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.83% of the GRNQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 38241.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $55449.0, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 17941.0 with a market value of $26014.0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.3 million shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that SRIRAT CHUCHOTTAWORN (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $1.34 per share for $1341.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the GRNQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.63 for $65200.0. The insider now directly holds 17,345,838 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 34.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 89.95% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 73110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.