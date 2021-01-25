Here is a breakdown of the Novan Inc. (NOVN) stock performance

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is 66.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 37.10% and 87.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.68 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 144.10% off its SMA200. NOVN registered 101.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 66.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8679 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6154.

The stock witnessed a 98.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.68%, and is 35.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.76% over the week and 19.64% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $192.50M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 527.91% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.90%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Novan Inc. (NOVN), with 12.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.94% while institutional investors hold 8.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.69M, and float is at 128.86M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 8.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.38 million shares valued at $3.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.51% of the NOVN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd with 0.6 million shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novan Inc. (NOVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 43.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.5% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.