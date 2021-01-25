Here is a breakdown of the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock performance

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is 48.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is 70.80% and 98.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.17 million and changing 27.40% at the moment leaves the stock 77.33% off its SMA200. RCON registered -10.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5159 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1784.

The stock witnessed a 80.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.59%, and is 28.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.11% over the week and 12.34% over the month.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $13.99M and $10.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 219.00. Profit margin for the company is -29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.00% and -49.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.06% while institutional investors hold 2.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 4.25M with Short Float at 9.72%. Institutions hold 1.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 45754.0 shares valued at $42779.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the RCON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 35445.0 shares valued at $33141.0 to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding.