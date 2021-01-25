Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Volatility At 12.13%, Should You Add A Position?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 74.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is 46.38% and 78.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.74 million and changing 13.40% at the moment leaves the stock 190.65% off its SMA200. IDEX registered 414.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4181 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5298.

The stock witnessed a 70.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 307.95%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 14.58% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1325.72% and -17.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 44.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.77% while institutional investors hold 5.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.54M, and float is at 193.99M with Short Float at 18.80%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&T Bank with over 2.94 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the IDEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.22 million shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.39 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $1.26 million, while Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $0.54 million.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.