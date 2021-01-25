New Big Money Means AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) is 41.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIKI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1802.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.93% off the consensus price target high of $1802.25 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.93% higher than the price target low of $1802.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 29.35% and 70.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 67.01% off its SMA200. AIKI registered 7.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7431.

The stock witnessed a 104.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.08%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.83% over the week and 18.90% over the month.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $42.30M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.32% and -77.29% from its 52-week high.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Analyst Forecasts

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.90% this year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.62% while institutional investors hold 13.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.99M, and float is at 32.96M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 13.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.1 million shares valued at $62918.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the AIKI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.1 million shares valued at $62585.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 90276.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $55447.0, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 83560.0 with a market value of $51322.0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.