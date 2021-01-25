Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 97.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $73.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $66.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.18% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -227.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.70, the stock is 39.87% and 94.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.71 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 328.24% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 1601.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 683.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.05.

The stock witnessed a 106.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 350.00%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 9.68% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $29.81B and $314.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2615.42% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $86.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 53.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 468.05M, and float is at 397.25M with Short Float at 15.99%. Institutions hold 52.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 41.15 million shares valued at $551.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the PLUG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.18 million shares valued at $364.51 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 18.34 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $245.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 7.86 million with a market value of $105.37 million.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Marsh Andrew sold 573,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $65.82 per share for a total of $37.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $70.45 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $62.40 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 889,390 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 19.52% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 314.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.77% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 66.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.