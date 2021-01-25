Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPDN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.81% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 21.91% and 57.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 82.72% off its SMA200. IPDN registered -8.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8969 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3867.

The stock witnessed a 112.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.65%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 24.74% over the month.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $31.49M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 240.74% and -53.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.40%).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.23% while institutional investors hold 1.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 5.74M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 23327.0 shares valued at $22424.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the IPDN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20497.0 shares valued at $19703.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading -16.23% down over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 27.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.48% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.