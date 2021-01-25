Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) turns bullish with gain of 0.06 points

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) is 3.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYES stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -5.33% and 26.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 71.55% off its SMA200. EYES registered -50.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8730 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1102.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.95%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.82% over the week and 20.66% over the month.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $43.81M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.92% and -69.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-465.10%).

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.20% in year-over-year returns.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), with 9.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.09% while institutional investors hold 57.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.12M, and float is at 6.27M with Short Float at 6.98%. Institutions hold 32.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 0.56 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.43% of the EYES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 89804.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $77446.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 38549.0 with a market value of $33244.0.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGuire Jonathan Will, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McGuire Jonathan Will sold 1,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $5.44 per share for a total of $9754.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23826.0 shares.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is trading 16.69% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.34% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.