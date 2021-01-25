Things appear to be looking up for Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is 19.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $47.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $261.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.46% off the consensus price target high of $394.93 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 75.9% higher than the price target low of $139.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.74, the stock is 3.61% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 38.70% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.33.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.62%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 2628 employees, a market worth around $31.75B and $866.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.78% and -29.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $565.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.90% this year.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Li Auto Inc. (LI), with 861.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 9.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 836.34M, and float is at 460.80M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 9.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 9.99 million shares valued at $173.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.52% of the LI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 5.96 million shares valued at $103.69 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.51 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $95.9 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 4.65 million with a market value of $80.82 million.