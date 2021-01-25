Top attractive stock of the week – Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 13.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $69.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.7% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -37.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $55.17, the stock is 4.27% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.9 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 3.00% off its SMA200. INTC registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.57.

The stock witnessed a 22.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.91%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 110600 employees, a market worth around $255.96B and $78.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.61. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.51% and -20.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $17.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

3,247 institutions hold shares in Intel Corporation (INTC), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 66.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.10B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 66.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.73 million shares valued at $18.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 320.57 million shares valued at $16.6 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 185.98 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $9.63 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 99.82 million with a market value of $5.17 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenoy Navin, the company’s EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group. SEC filings show that Shenoy Navin sold 2,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $44.96 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71174.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) sold a total of 589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $44.96 per share for $26481.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14214.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Bryant Gregory M (EVP, GM, CCG) disposed off 3,692 shares at an average price of $44.96 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 95,454 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 116.92% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 14.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.89% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 50.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.