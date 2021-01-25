TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) is 493.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRXC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also -155.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -155.86% lower than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is 160.37% and 329.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.15 million and changing 14.51% at the moment leaves the stock 589.96% off its SMA200. TRXC registered 165.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 946.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5851.

The stock witnessed a 552.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 818.09%, and is 86.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.97% over the week and 26.23% over the month.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $457.59M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1225.00% and -16.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.90%).

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransEnterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.10% in year-over-year returns.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 26.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.00M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 25.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.93 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.66% of the TRXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 1.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Masters Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milne David Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Milne David Bruce sold 147,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

TransEnterix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Biffi Andrea (Director) bought a total of 151,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $1.24 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TRXC stock.