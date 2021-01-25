VYNE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Now

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) is 18.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The VYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 59.20% and 58.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.1 million and changing 43.03% at the moment leaves the stock 54.72% off its SMA200. VYNE registered -68.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7128.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.30%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $313.90M and $16.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.89% and -56.28% from its 52-week high.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $5.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 51.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.74M, and float is at 139.47M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 49.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.88 million shares valued at $37.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.63% of the VYNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.85 million shares valued at $16.34 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.07 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $11.74 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 6.76 million with a market value of $11.22 million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEPORE PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEPORE PATRICK G bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $85425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.