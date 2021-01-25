Who are the Institutional Holders in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) is 108.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPTT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $1200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.45% off the consensus price target high of $1200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.45% higher than the price target low of $1200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is 109.19% and 145.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.4 million and changing 17.50% at the moment leaves the stock 371.67% off its SMA200. OPTT registered 529.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 557.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80.

The stock witnessed a 111.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.53%, and is 91.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.16% over the week and 16.18% over the month.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $128.69M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1900.00% and 16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.70%).

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), with 14.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 0.99% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 88031.0 shares valued at $88911.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the OPTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 63327.0 shares valued at $63960.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 28699.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $28985.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 18163.0 with a market value of $18344.0.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINTERS ROBERT K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINTERS ROBERT K sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $72398.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.