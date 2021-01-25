Why has Isoray Inc. (ISR) dropped -7.05% in last trading?

Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) is 397.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -49.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -124.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 78.55% and 200.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.47 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 243.84% off its SMA200. ISR registered 166.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 219.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0047 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6651.

The stock witnessed a 391.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 460.00%, and is 17.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.68% over the week and 18.89% over the month.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $210.20M and $9.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 536.36% and -20.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.00%).

Isoray Inc. (ISR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Isoray Inc. (ISR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Isoray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Isoray Inc. (ISR), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 7.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.23M, and float is at 86.06M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 7.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.8 million shares valued at $1.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.21% of the ISR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.15 million shares valued at $0.67 million to account for 1.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $0.19 million.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Isoray Inc. (ISR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woods Lori A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Woods Lori A bought 68,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $25534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Isoray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Austin Mark John (Controller/Prin Fin&Acct Offic) bought a total of 19,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $0.52 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35230.0 shares of the ISR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 22, Krachon Michael (EVP of Sales & Marketing) acquired 28,844 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 83,844 shares of Isoray Inc. (ISR).

Isoray Inc. (ISR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 23.39% up over the past 12 months. Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is 17.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.21% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.45.