Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is 314.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -220.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -220.0% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 59.69% and 192.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 111.08 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 394.21% off its SMA200. ZOM registered 241.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 464.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4634 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1999.

The stock witnessed a 411.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1166.49%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 21.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1422.61% and -35.39% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), with 24.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.42% while institutional investors hold 6.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 550.54M, and float is at 501.01M with Short Float at 11.18%. Institutions hold 6.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 12.25 million shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the ZOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.78 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 2.87 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.