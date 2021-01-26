3 Stocks To Watch: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are 45.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.35% or $6.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 110.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 33.49% and 17.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 15, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the NNOX stock is Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Perform on September 15, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NNOX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.50. The forecasts give the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent a downside potential of -3.6% or -11.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) surging 0.91% to $1.11. The market capitalization arrived at $98,415,246. The stock has a 52-week high price of $1.30 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $1.10 and it gained the highest price of $1.15.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centers at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibers recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.99 with a market cap of $17.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $734.0 million. This represented 88.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $6.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.69 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $45.07 billion from $45.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.76 billion, significantly higher than the -$144.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.77 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.68% with a share float percentage of 995.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 44.82 million shares worth more than $350.46 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 3.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $242.56 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.