A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) is 12.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYFC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 19.41% and 30.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing 15.84% at the moment leaves the stock 38.98% off its SMA200. BYFC registered 36.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7879.

The stock witnessed a 13.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.17%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $40.15M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.79% and -66.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.30% this year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.33% while institutional investors hold 21.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.22M, and float is at 5.90M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 15.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.32 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.67% of the BYFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EJF Capital LLC with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.34 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grace & White Inc /ny which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.26 million, while U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 7.55% up over the past 12 months. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -12.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.41% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 89680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.