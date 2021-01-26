A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Conformis Inc. (CFMS)

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFMS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 45.86% and 75.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 68.55% off its SMA200. CFMS registered 29.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 68.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8147 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7515.

The stock witnessed a 99.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.60%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.87% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $112.68M and $72.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.84% and -10.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.10%).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $18.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Conformis Inc. (CFMS), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.11% while institutional investors hold 32.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 65.56M with Short Float at 7.63%. Institutions hold 30.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 7.48 million shares valued at $6.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.70% of the CFMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.21 million shares valued at $4.37 million to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 3.86 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $3.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $2.56 million.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Conformis Inc. (CFMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Augusti Mark A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Augusti Mark A sold 32,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $24127.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

Conformis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) sold a total of 61,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $0.64 per share for $39160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.28 million shares of the CFMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) disposed off 2,238 shares at an average price of $0.65 for $1455.0. The insider now directly holds 2,341,370 shares of Conformis Inc. (CFMS).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading 60.89% up over the past 12 months. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is 52.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 89.98% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.