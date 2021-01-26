A peek at Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Who has invested in It?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) is -4.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The LKCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -12.59% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 15.06% off its SMA200. LKCO registered -36.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6745 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5662.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.07%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 15.18% over the month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $137.37M and $18.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.18% and -53.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Analyst Forecasts

Luokung Technology Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.00% this year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), with 76.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.83% while institutional investors hold 15.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.34M, and float is at 139.42M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 9.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sicart Associates LLC with over 4.21 million shares valued at $2.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.09% of the LKCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.44 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $76030.0.