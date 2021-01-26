Analysts suggest Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) could spike 39.0% in a year

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) is 47.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 55.21% and 77.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing 30.36% at the moment leaves the stock 71.77% off its SMA200. MOTS registered -35.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1267 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0230.

The stock witnessed a 40.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.30%, and is 23.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.84% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $47.49M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 296.74% and -20.65% from its 52-week high.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.30% in year-over-year returns.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS), with 2.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.23% while institutional investors hold 47.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.42M, and float is at 25.00M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 42.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.21 million shares valued at $4.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.06% of the MOTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oracle Investment Management Inc with 3.81 million shares valued at $3.72 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 2.88 million shares representing 8.92% and valued at over $2.81 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $1.48 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.66 million shares.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 674,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $1.68 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.21 million shares of the MOTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 325,648 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 3,884,894 shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS).