Analysts suggest Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) could spike 79.83% in a year

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is 125.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 76.57% and 114.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.27 million and changing 22.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -83.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6137 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7199.

The stock witnessed a 154.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.66%, and is 49.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.87% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $84.85M and $69.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.30 and Fwd P/E is 24.20. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.26% and -84.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $20.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.60% in year-over-year returns.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), with 6.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.03% while institutional investors hold 10.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.35M, and float is at 62.53M with Short Float at 5.82%. Institutions hold 9.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 5.35 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the SHIP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ETRADE Capital Management LLC with 51045.0 shares valued at $23312.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 39669.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $18116.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 32618.0 with a market value of $14896.0.