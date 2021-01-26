Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Is Up 22.26% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is 22.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $26.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $8.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.61 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -195.33% lower than the price target low of $3.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is 5.40% and 12.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.42 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 13.55% off its SMA200. ACB registered -57.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.48.

The stock witnessed a 13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.48%, and is -15.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 47.04. Distance from 52-week low is 189.76% and -59.28% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021..

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 316.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 14.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 160.14M with Short Float at 21.47%. Institutions hold 14.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.62 million shares valued at $21.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.97 million shares valued at $13.81 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.12 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $5.23 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $3.65 million.