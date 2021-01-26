Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BYND Stock Is Going Next

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 26.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.18 and a high of $197.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $158.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 44.82% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.7% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -257.11% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $203.55, the stock is 56.31% and 51.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.21 million and changing 28.24% at the moment leaves the stock 48.79% off its SMA200. BYND registered 32.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.83.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.81%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $9.51B and $403.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 907.03. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 322.48% and 3.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $105.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), with 7.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.27% while institutional investors hold 50.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.49M, and float is at 54.92M with Short Float at 24.93%. Institutions hold 44.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.04 million shares valued at $670.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the BYND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.05 million shares valued at $505.84 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $350.72 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $128.58 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muth Charles, the company’s Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Muth Charles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $118.59 per share for a total of $5.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Muth Charles (Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $118.58 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58212.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Muth Charles (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $138.82 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 73,212 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).