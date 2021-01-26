Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is 95.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The BQ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $65.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.51% off the consensus price target high of $65.77 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.51% higher than the price target low of $65.77 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is 56.18% and 71.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 74.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.83.

The stock witnessed a 63.30% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.49%, and is 55.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.35% over the week and 16.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 150.99% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boqii Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $45.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), with institutional investors hold 0.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.75M, and float is at 7.00M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 0.79% of the Float.