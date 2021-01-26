Dissecting Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 2.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $12.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.09% off the consensus price target high of $17.25 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.44% lower than the price target low of $10.92 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is 1.34% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 12.98% off its SMA200. ERIC registered 46.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.69%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 99826 employees, a market worth around $40.65B and $27.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.34 and Fwd P/E is 17.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.10% and -4.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $7.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), with institutional investors hold 10.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 3.25B with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 10.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 123.88 million shares valued at $1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.03% of the ERIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 29.12 million shares valued at $317.13 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.96 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $162.92 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 10.52 million with a market value of $114.55 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading 173.60% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -3.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.46% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.