Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is 30.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDSA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is 51.04% and 46.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.63 million and changing 32.51% at the moment leaves the stock 36.54% off its SMA200. EDSA registered 78.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is 14.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.91% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $51.59M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 363.78% and -61.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.00%).

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.20% year-over-year.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.65% while institutional investors hold 34.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.33M, and float is at 6.46M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 21.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 75000.0 shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.71% of the EDSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stifel Financial Corporation with 15625.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11169.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $90133.0, while Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 3125.0 with a market value of $25218.0.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brooks Michael J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Brooks Michael J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $7499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4327.0 shares.

Edesa Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nijhawan Pardeep (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.98 per share for $8939.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.12 million shares of the EDSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Nijhawan Pardeep (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $9373.0. The insider now directly holds 2,121,024 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).