Here are the top Institutional holders of Vale S.A. (VALE) shares

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is 1.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.32% off the consensus price target high of $26.08 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -4.76% lower than the price target low of $16.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is -1.75% and 8.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 48.06% off its SMA200. VALE registered 34.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.98.

The stock witnessed a 0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $90.81B and $31.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.05 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.58% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $12.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

492 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 102.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 19.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13B, and float is at 4.21B with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 19.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 132.29 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the VALE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 97.79 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 94.78 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 66.81 million with a market value of $706.85 million.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 40.39% up over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is 24.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.48% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 113.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.