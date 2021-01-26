Here is a breakdown of the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) stock performance

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is 61.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 39.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 10.47% and 17.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.36 million and changing -17.73% at the moment leaves the stock 38.19% off its SMA200. LPCN registered 368.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5539 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5220.

The stock witnessed a 53.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.58%, and is 35.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.61% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $147.77M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 501.33% and -25.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.30%).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lipocine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 11.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.83M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 10.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.96 million shares valued at $4.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.50% of the LPCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.61 million shares valued at $2.27 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 1.20% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higuchi John W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Higuchi John W. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $9054.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Lipocine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that BROWN MORGAN R (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 8,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.35 per share for $11390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LPCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Patel Mahesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $20250.0. The insider now directly holds 1,228,090 shares of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 33.14% up over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 58.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.74% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.