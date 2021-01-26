InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Is Up 125.84% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX: NSPR) is 125.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 45.28% and 81.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.29 million and changing 10.21% at the moment leaves the stock 57.64% off its SMA200. NSPR registered -36.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4597 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4066.

The stock witnessed a 134.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.55%, and is 28.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.92% over the week and 17.39% over the month.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $49.01M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 173.01% and -50.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.20%).

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.03% while institutional investors hold 3.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.88M, and float is at 34.15M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 2.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $77389.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the NSPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 0.23 million shares valued at $73140.0 to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $46214.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 83140.0 with a market value of $26380.0.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROUBIN GARY S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROUBIN GARY S bought 222,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 16 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

InspireMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Slosman Marvin (CEO and President) bought a total of 55,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.45 per share for $24998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the NSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Kester Thomas J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.42 for $20750.0. The insider now directly holds 52,600 shares of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR).