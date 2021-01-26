Is XL Fleet Corp. (XL) a good stock to buy now?

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is -15.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.47% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.96, the stock is -11.08% and 15.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.65 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 66.25% off its SMA200. XL registered 101.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a 13.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.88%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 14.98% over the month.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $9.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.11% and -42.97% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.09B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.00M, and float is at 8.26M with Short Float at 51.71%. Institutions hold 8.66% of the Float.