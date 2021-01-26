iSun Inc. (ISUN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is 349.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $27.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISUN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -21.68% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.77, the stock is 107.94% and 197.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 369.05% off its SMA200. ISUN registered 496.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 525.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.64.

The stock witnessed a 314.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 289.67%, and is 65.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.82% over the week and 16.83% over the month.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $137.33M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1692.79% and -4.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iSun Inc. (ISUN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iSun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.50% this year.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.30M, and float is at 2.97M with Short Float at 15.04%.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at iSun Inc. (ISUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times.