Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) is 59.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 31.88% and 51.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 69.96% off its SMA200. MTC registered 16.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2542.

The stock witnessed a 42.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.59%, and is 19.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.21% over the week and 17.72% over the month.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $38.14M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 267.19% and -69.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.30%).

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Mmtec Inc. (MTC), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.85% while institutional investors hold 1.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.07M, and float is at 7.73M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 0.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 99152.0 shares valued at $93202.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the MTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 44625.0 shares valued at $41947.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.