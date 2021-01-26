New Big Money Means Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) is 40.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -179.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 33.69% and 90.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 24.50% at the moment leaves the stock 182.95% off its SMA200. BWEN registered 594.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.63.

The stock witnessed a 107.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 171.36%, and is 34.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.67% over the week and 15.05% over the month.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $221.25M and $207.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 898.21% and 3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadwind Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $44.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.74% while institutional investors hold 51.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.87M, and float is at 14.44M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 44.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.6 million shares valued at $4.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the BWEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 0.87 million shares valued at $2.5 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.79 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $2.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $2.02 million.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner Thomas A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wagner Thomas A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $3.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81349.0 shares.

Broadwind Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that KUSHNER STEPHANIE K (Director) sold a total of 19,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $3.16 per share for $60045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the BWEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, REILAND DAVID P (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $13000.0. The insider now directly holds 106,326 shares of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is trading -0.31% down over the past 12 months. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is 257.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.34% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.