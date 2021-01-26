Positives for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) as stock gains in recent trading

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is 27.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $74.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $54.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $350.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.76% off the consensus price target high of $452.44 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 63.23% higher than the price target low of $150.60 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $55.38, the stock is 17.24% and 13.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 60.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.55.

The stock witnessed a 21.31% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.49%, and is 14.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.47% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 3676 employees, a market worth around $41.58B and $409.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.67% and -25.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $394.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.90% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in XPeng Inc. (XPEV), with 9.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 21.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 760.77M, and float is at 347.38M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 20.72% of the Float.