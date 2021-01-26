The decline in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 19.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.70 and a high of $136.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $130.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.13% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.3% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -72.15% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.39, the stock is 6.69% and 18.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 61.10% off its SMA200. TSM registered 126.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.66.

The stock witnessed a 25.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.97%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 48602 employees, a market worth around $630.70B and $46.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.51 and Fwd P/E is 28.56. Profit margin for the company is 37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.34% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $12.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

1,523 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with 259.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 19.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 19.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 63.53 million shares valued at $5.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sanders Capital, Llc with 41.4 million shares valued at $3.36 billion to account for 0.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 41.24 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $3.34 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 40.49 million with a market value of $3.28 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 118.03% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 32.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.64% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.