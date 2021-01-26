These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) is 78.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $0.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAMY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -55.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -55.0% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 45.37% and 85.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.58 million and changing 10.71% at the moment leaves the stock 112.89% off its SMA200. UAMY registered 134.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4561.

The stock witnessed a 113.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.15%, and is 31.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.78% over the week and 16.52% over the month.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $72.96M and $6.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 323.69% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.10%).

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Antimony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -545.30% this year.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), with 16.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.20% while institutional investors hold 5.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.24M, and float is at 59.64M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 4.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.62 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.82% of the UAMY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 0.6 million shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Howe and Rusling, Inc. which holds 0.56 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $58000.0.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reed Kenneth M, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Reed Kenneth M sold 209,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

United States Antimony Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that THOMAS CRAIG W (Director) sold a total of 298,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $0.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the UAMY stock.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 273.43% up over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -7.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.84% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.