Things appear to be looking up for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -6.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $42.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is -12.23% and 35.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 182.98% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 423.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 439.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 204.35%, and is -12.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.31% over the week and 14.93% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $589.68M and $10.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.38. Distance from 52-week low is 2714.43% and -35.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $2.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 189.70% in year-over-year returns.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.71% while institutional investors hold 16.28% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.82 million shares valued at $10.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.73% of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 0.47 million shares valued at $13.78 million to account for 9.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $3.02 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.31 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times.