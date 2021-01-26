This Indicator Is Supporting Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is -5.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENVB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.96% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.96% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -22.26% and -29.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -29.73% off its SMA200. ENVB registered -29.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9800.

The stock witnessed a -43.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.72%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 23.54% over the month.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $56.20M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.44% and -81.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 0.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.21M, and float is at 8.75M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.