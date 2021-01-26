Top attractive stock of the week – WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is 50.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The WIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -24.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.99, the stock is 52.32% and 58.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.29 million and changing 15.22% at the moment leaves the stock 59.54% off its SMA200. WIMI registered a loss of -22.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.21.

The stock witnessed a 39.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.78%, and is 36.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.85% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $579.68M and $49.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.99 and Fwd P/E is 48.17. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.71% and -66.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), with institutional investors hold 1.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.86M, and float is at 7.48M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $1.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.74% of the WIMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 2.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC which holds 91100.0 shares representing 1.66% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 77700.0 with a market value of $0.43 million.