Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Volatility At 12.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 21.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.74% off the consensus price target high of $3.10 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2760.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 4.45% and 26.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 71.71% off its SMA200. RIG registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6853.

The stock witnessed a 24.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 240.47%, and is -14.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.61% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $3.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 340.38% and -45.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $697.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

373 institutions hold shares in Transocean Ltd. (RIG), with 35.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 51.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 616.00M, and float is at 579.75M with Short Float at 18.94%. Institutions hold 48.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 49.07 million shares valued at $39.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the RIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.56 million shares valued at $35.95 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 39.88 million shares representing 6.48% and valued at over $32.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 16.75 million with a market value of $13.51 million.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $7250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36900.0 shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that MULLER EDWARD R (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.71 per share for $10289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12647.0 shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $14150.0. The insider now directly holds 31,900 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -52.53% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.41% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 123.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.