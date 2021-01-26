Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 76.01% Change This Year

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 76.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is 30.93% and 29.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.97 million and changing -11.74% at the moment leaves the stock 41.61% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 1934.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a 40.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.40%, and is 39.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1483.95% and -49.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.00%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $2.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 709.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 38.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.72M, and float is at 97.97M with Short Float at 34.25%. Institutions hold 38.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.81 million shares valued at $71.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.0 million shares valued at $33.22 million to account for 4.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.27 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $28.42 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $23.39 million.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Latour Wouter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Latour Wouter sold 333,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $6.32 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) sold a total of 9,385,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $8.29 per share for $77.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) disposed off 18,226,667 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $189.19 million. The insider now directly holds 5,440,000 shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT).