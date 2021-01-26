What should you know before buying stock in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -117.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is 26.30% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.61 million and changing 11.68% at the moment leaves the stock -26.48% off its SMA200. AHT registered -88.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9242.

The stock witnessed a 19.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.76%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 10.55% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $153.65M and $772.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.77% and -88.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$12.6 with sales reaching $114.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), with 929.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.36% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.21M, and float is at 13.85M with Short Float at 19.68%. Institutions hold 10.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.86 million shares valued at $1.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the AHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.82 million shares valued at $1.36 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $1.2 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ansell Benjamin J MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $50400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $2.92 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 51,477 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT).