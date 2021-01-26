What should you know before buying stock in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) is 61.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 41.00% and 71.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 71.25% off its SMA200. SDPI registered 27.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6253 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5217.

The stock witnessed a 94.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.41%, and is 22.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.30% over the week and 14.97% over the month.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $24.37M and $13.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.13% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Analyst Forecasts

Superior Drilling Products Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -325.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.10% in year-over-year returns.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), with 15.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.38% while institutional investors hold 18.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.56M, and float is at 10.41M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the SDPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gam Holding AG which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $73962.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $52056.0.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frank’s International N.V. (FI) that is trading -22.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.47% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 60610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.